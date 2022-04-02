NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) will post sales of $110.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.09 million. NewAge posted sales of $125.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $457.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.11 million to $466.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $487.42 million, with estimates ranging from $468.37 million to $506.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NewAge.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NewAge in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge in the third quarter valued at about $931,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NewAge in the third quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NewAge by 25.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,968,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 399,824 shares during the period. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. 1,709,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,849. NewAge has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

