Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Down 4.5%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36. Approximately 866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,256,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 209,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods.

