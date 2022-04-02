News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Update

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 954,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 544,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,062,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,128,000 after acquiring an additional 401,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of News by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWS opened at $22.31 on Friday. News has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

