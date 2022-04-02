Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Newtek Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
NEWT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 100,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,215. Newtek Business Services has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Newtek Business Services (Get Rating)
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
