Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Newtek Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

NEWT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 100,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,215. Newtek Business Services has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 99.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newtek Business Services (Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.