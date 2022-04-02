NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.03. 123,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,247. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $92.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.79, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01.

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

