NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.00.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
NextDecade stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,595,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.09 million, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 0.16.
NextDecade Company Profile (Get Rating)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
