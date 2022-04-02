NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,595,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.09 million, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in NextDecade by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NextDecade in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.