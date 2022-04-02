NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

NEE traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,453,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,745,736. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $983,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,340,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,593,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

