NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NFI stock traded down C$0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching C$15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 200,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,974. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$13.47 and a 1-year high of C$31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -260.85%.

In other news, Director Larry Dean Edwards bought 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,072.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$208,704. Also, Director Adam L. Gray bought 547,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.01 per share, with a total value of C$8,757,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,537,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,683,565.87. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 982,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,854.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

