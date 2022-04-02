Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Nielsen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nielsen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Nielsen announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,672,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,021,000 after buying an additional 163,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,536,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,289,000 after buying an additional 156,569 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,012,000 after buying an additional 2,393,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 27.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,574,000 after buying an additional 3,317,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 30.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,871,000 after buying an additional 3,388,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

