NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,303,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 6.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.8% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.52. 5,807,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,203,536. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

