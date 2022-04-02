Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nkarta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,690. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.14. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $40.64.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nkarta will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Nkarta by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nkarta by 37.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

