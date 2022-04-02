NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 19,505 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,505 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,668,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after buying an additional 1,242,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,540,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after buying an additional 667,064 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,062,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 393,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 14.78. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%. The company had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

