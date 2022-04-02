NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average is $98.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.