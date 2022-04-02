NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne stock opened at $433.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $413.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.27. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $347.88 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 84.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.80.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.