NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,317 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $177.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.82 and a 200-day moving average of $186.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $162.47 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.86.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

