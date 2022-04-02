NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $2.41 Million in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,445 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 178,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,581,000 after acquiring an additional 31,462 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $20,586,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBNY opened at $289.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.95. Signature Bank has a one year low of $216.00 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.62.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

