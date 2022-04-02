NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 2,087 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unity Software by 55.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 45.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,210 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 29.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,792 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 30.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,654 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:U opened at $98.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 2.47. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average is $128.74.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,624 shares of company stock worth $44,952,276. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

