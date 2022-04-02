NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $89.34 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

