Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOK. Raymond James raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nokia in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,550,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,167,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nokia by 568.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,361,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 23.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

