Nord Finance Hits Market Cap of $6.92 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (NORD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for $1.33 or 0.00002885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar. Nord Finance has a market cap of $6.92 million and $946,591.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00049948 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.12 or 0.07504123 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,198.89 or 0.99876226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,187,582 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

