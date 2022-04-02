Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Cut by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $2,911,000. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 52,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,550,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $134,586,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $19.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.84. 2,387,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.59. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.95.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.