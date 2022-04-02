Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Director David B. Kunin Purchases 1,578 Shares

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) Director David B. Kunin acquired 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $15,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nortech Systems stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.29. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nortech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.88% of Nortech Systems worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

