Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Trading Up 8%

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) shares were up 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 149,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 158,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company has a market cap of C$64.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.69.

Get Northern Graphite alerts:

About Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC)

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 106693 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.