Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 172631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.
Northern Shield Resources Company Profile (CVE:NRN)
Read More
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Shield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Shield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.