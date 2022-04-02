Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $141.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $128.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS opened at $115.55 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $102.39 and a one year high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,474,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 26.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,659,000 after buying an additional 523,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,059,000 after buying an additional 397,234 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,010,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,059,000 after buying an additional 379,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 180.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after buying an additional 365,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.