Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 30,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,912,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 21,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 57,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 908.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 21,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $454.79 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $322.90 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $417.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.56.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.