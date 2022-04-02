Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $16,574,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,561,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

