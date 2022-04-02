Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.
Northwest Bancshares stock remained flat at $$13.51 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,010. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.57.
In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $16,574,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,561,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.
About Northwest Bancshares (Get Rating)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.