Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

Northwest Bancshares stock remained flat at $$13.51 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,010. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $16,574,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,561,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

