Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

