Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NCLH. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.38.

NCLH opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.57. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,948,000 after purchasing an additional 288,595 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $1,869,000. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

