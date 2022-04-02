NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE NG opened at $7.97 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $10.45.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
