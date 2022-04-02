Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. Novan has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.04.

Novan ( NASDAQ:NOVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative return on equity of 152.89% and a negative net margin of 1,003.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novan will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Palmour purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $67,030 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novan by 14.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novan by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

