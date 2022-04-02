Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Trading Up 9%

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.81. Approximately 430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 26,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

NOVONIX Limited is an integrated developer and supplier of materials, equipment and services for the lithium-ion battery industry. NOVONIX Limited is based in BRISBANE, Australia.

