Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVEI. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.90.

NVEI stock opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

