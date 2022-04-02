NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lifted by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

Shares of NVDA traded down $5.74 on Friday, hitting $267.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,723,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,162,395. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.78. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 849,056 shares of company stock valued at $234,090,142. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

