O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

OI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

OI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.23. 921,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 22.5% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 4.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 28.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 33.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 184,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 46,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

