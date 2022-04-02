Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,630 W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WTI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,868,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,513. The company has a market cap of $603.51 million, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.68.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.98 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

