Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,815,000 after acquiring an additional 367,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,794,000 after acquiring an additional 78,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE DUK traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,102. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $112.90. The company has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.36.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.