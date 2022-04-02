Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 627.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

ITA traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $111.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,704 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.23. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

