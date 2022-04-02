ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ODP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities started coverage on ODP in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $46.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39. ODP has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.90.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ODP will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $552,351.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $905,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,875 shares of company stock worth $3,221,432. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ODP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in ODP by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ODP by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ODP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

