Odyssey (OCN) Market Cap Reaches $1.96 Million

Odyssey (OCN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Odyssey has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $14,036.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Odyssey Coin Profile

OCN is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

