Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of ODC stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 43,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,794. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $214.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.50. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

