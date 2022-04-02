Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $20.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $278.50. 1,956,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,950. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $242.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

