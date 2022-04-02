Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLLI. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 948,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,838. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $98.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $793,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

