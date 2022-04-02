Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

OLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OLO stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.79. 1,235,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,274. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63. OLO has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in OLO by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,891,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,892,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,634,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OLO by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,921,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,749,000 after acquiring an additional 568,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in OLO by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,145,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,927 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OLO by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

