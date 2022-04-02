OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $15.22 on Thursday. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.82 million, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that OneSpan will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 80.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in OneSpan by 809.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in OneSpan by 1.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in OneSpan by 13.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 12,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in OneSpan by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.