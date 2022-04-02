onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Director Sells $1,300,000.00 in Stock

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Anthony Mascarenas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get onsemi alerts:

On Wednesday, March 16th, Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of onsemi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

ON opened at $59.63 on Friday. onsemi has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.07. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.72.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

About onsemi (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.