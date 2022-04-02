onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Director Sells $1,300,000.00 in Stock

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Paul Anthony Mascarenas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of onsemi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.
ON opened at $59.63 on Friday. onsemi has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.07. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.
About onsemi (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
