onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of ON opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.07. onsemi has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,702,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after buying an additional 4,032,943 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after buying an additional 3,588,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after buying an additional 3,100,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

