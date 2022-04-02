Open Governance Token Market Capitalization Tops $123,399.82 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (OPEN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $123,399.82 and approximately $26,123.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

