Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

LPRO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.95.

LPRO stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. Open Lending has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $44.00.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 47.17%. Open Lending’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

